Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Several regions across B.C. are being urged to brace for extreme cold reaching as low as -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada issued wind chill warnings for B.C.’s central interior Friday. The conditions are not expected to ease until at least Saturday, when a cold Arctic air mass passes through the region.

The worst of the wind chill will be felt in the north. The weather agency said its expecting overnight lows of -28 C to hit the Kootenays and Whistler, with brisk wind gusts reaching up to 30 kilometres per hour.

Health risks are greatest among young children, older adults, people who are street entrenched or have chronic illnesses as well as those working outdoors.

The national forecaster has also issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria and the surrounding region, as well as eastern parts of the Island. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall through the day.

In the Lower Mainland, the weather office is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow, before wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour batter the Fraser Valley. Overnight, temperatures as low as -20 C are anticipated there through Saturday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues wind warning across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

READ MORE: Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO
Next story
Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Spaceman’, the story of Duncan’s Granger Taylor, premieres on CBC on Friday, Feb. 8

He’d have been 70 years old now, and friends and family still wonder what happened to him

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

Missing and murdered men, women and children spur annual walk in Cowichan

For Jones, it’s important work and it’s personal.

Cowichan visitor centre could face funding shortfall

City of funding proposes to cut grant by $4,000

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Most Read