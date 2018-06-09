MP seeking local nominations for 2018 Governor General Award

Do you know a Canadian who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of gender equality?

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is encouraging you to nominate that person for the 2018 Governor General Award.

The award commemorates the 1929 Person Case, a pivotal moment in history when five Canadian women won the right for women to be legally recognized as “persons” in Canada.

That was only 89 years ago. The impact has been incalculable.

MacGregor said the awards honour the spirits of The Famous Five: Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Muir Edwards and theit tradition of courage, integrity and hard work that they inspired. They also honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the goal of equality for women and girls in Canada.

“Gender equality depends on all people – regardless of gender – being empowered with opportunities to participate fully in democratic and public life, to attain economic security, and to live free from violence,” MacGregor said. “Fortunately, many people in my constituency of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford are working every day in various ways to improve the lives of women and build a better, more equal, society. This year, let’s recognize their tremendous efforts by nominating a neighbour, colleague, or friend for a Persons Case Award.”

Each year, these awards recognize Canadians, including youth, who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality. While nominations are accepted to the Status of Woman year-round, the deadline for nominating someone for the 2018 awards is July 4 so get those nominations in.