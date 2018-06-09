MP seeking local nominations for 2018 Governor General Award

Do you know a Canadian who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of gender equality?

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is encouraging you to nominate that person for the 2018 Governor General Award.

The award commemorates the 1929 Person Case, a pivotal moment in history when five Canadian women won the right for women to be legally recognized as “persons” in Canada.

That was only 89 years ago. The impact has been incalculable.

MacGregor said the awards honour the spirits of The Famous Five: Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Muir Edwards and theit tradition of courage, integrity and hard work that they inspired. They also honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the goal of equality for women and girls in Canada.

“Gender equality depends on all people – regardless of gender – being empowered with opportunities to participate fully in democratic and public life, to attain economic security, and to live free from violence,” MacGregor said. “Fortunately, many people in my constituency of Cowichan-Malahat-Langford are working every day in various ways to improve the lives of women and build a better, more equal, society. This year, let’s recognize their tremendous efforts by nominating a neighbour, colleague, or friend for a Persons Case Award.”

Each year, these awards recognize Canadians, including youth, who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality. While nominations are accepted to the Status of Woman year-round, the deadline for nominating someone for the 2018 awards is July 4 so get those nominations in.

Previous story
An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative
Next story
Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

Just Posted

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Incident reportedly occurred on trail on Wednesday afternoon

Vancouver Island ‘ground zero’ for ocean plastics issue: Courtenay-Alberni MP

Gord Johns hosts World Oceans Day event in Parksville

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Two Vancouver Island tickets share Max Millions

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

Most Read