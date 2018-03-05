MP MacGregor challenges students to “Create your Canada”

Grade 11 and 12 students in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding have an opportunity to travel to Ottawa and watch their federal representative at work.

Not just that, they could see MP Alistair MacGregor present their idea for a new law to the House of Commons for First Reading.

MacGregor announced the start of the “Create Your Canada” contest this week with the hope of engaging students to consider what they think would make Canada a better place by creating an idea for a Private Member’s Bill.

“I am very excited to give students in my riding the opportunity to learn about the legislative process and participate in law-making firsthand,” MacGregor said. “The young people of this country are our future, and I am thrilled to have this chance to encourage our youth to get involved in politics and think about how we can create a better Canada.”

The deadline for submissions to the “Create Your Canada” contest is April 30. Students may enter individually or in groups of two. More information about this contest can be found at http://alistairmacgregor.ndp.ca/create-your-canada-contest.



