Mounties seeking witnesses in Cowichan collision

Did you see a crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Mays Road on Jan. 17 shortly after 9 p.m.? If so, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to hear from you.

It was a single-vehicle collision, in the southbound lane and police need more information for their investigation.

Officers can be reached by calling the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-748-5522. Those who wish to remain anonymous are enouraged to make contact with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), at www.cowichancrimestoppers.com or by texting a tip by typing COWICHAN plus the tip to 274637.



