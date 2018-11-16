Motorsport Circuit hosting open house to unveil changes to expansion plan

Baynton, says the new proposal includes sound barriers, absorption walls and other enhancements.

Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit will be unveiling plans for a proposed expansion at a community open house on Saturday, Nov. 17.

“Last April, we held two open houses to present our proposed plan to the community,” says Marie Baynton, spokesperson for the Motorsport Circuit. “Approximately 500 people took the time to attend and provide us with their valuable feedback. “Of those who expressed concern, the issues they raised, primarily, were about sound and potential impacts to the environment. We listened.”

Baynton, says the new proposal includes sound barriers, absorption walls and other enhancements.

“Over $1 million will be spent on new sound engineered barriers, sound absorption walls and berms on the existing circuit and on our proposed expansion.”

There are also plans to turn over land to the Municipality of North Cowichan for a park and trail and the modified concept is designed to mitigate any potential environmental impacts.

“The circuit has been realigned to limit encroachment in the riparian areas and reduce steam-crossing lengths,” Bayton says.

“The circuit extension will now be located entirely within an area zoned for heavy industrial use, reducing the overall clearing area.”

As part of the new plan, the Motorsport Circuit will dedicate eight acres of land, which includes one of the two tributary streams of Bings’s Creek, to the municipality for park or trail purposes.

Another significant change to the original plan has the off-road circuit now located within the paved circuit to limit impact on the adjacent area. Previously, the off-road circuit was outside the circuit, adding to the development footprint.

Saturday’s open house will be held at the Motorsport Circuit located at 4063 Cowichan Valley Hwy. and will provide an opportunity for dialogue between Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit management and the public.

The open house will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.