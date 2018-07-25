Motorcyclist killed near Lake Cowichan on July 22. (File photo)

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Cowichan on July 22

Investigation continuing

A motorcyclist was killed on July 22 near Lake Cowichan.

At approximately 3 p.m. that day, the British Columbia Ambulance Service responded to a motorcycle crash on the Pacific Marine Route.

It was determined that the motorcyclist was traveling south near the 18 kilometre marker, failed to negotiate a corner and left the roadway, going down a steep embankment.

It is believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The collision was witnessed by another motorcyclist who started CPR until the BCAS arrived.

The motorcyclist died from the injuries sustained.

Lake Cowichan RCMP, the Island District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist’s next-of-kin have been notified.

No further information will be released as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

Just Posted

Cowichan wins ugly in jr. B Island final opener

Thunder hold off Westshore Bears to take 1-0 lead in best-of-three

Meade Creek Recycling Centre opens after $5.5M upgrade

New and upgraded $5.5-million facility offers more recycing options

Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Local athletes collect more than three dozen medals

North Cowichan looks to set up reserve fund for Quamichan Lake

Solutions for algae-plagued Quamichan Lake could be expensive

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

A house in Comox on Vancouver Island went up in flames Tuesday night

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

Vehicles and outbuildings burned in Okanagan wildfire

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Most Read