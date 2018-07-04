Mother desperately hoping for return of special needs son’s AED kit

It could save his life but it’s been misplaced, likely at McAdam Park.

“My son needs to have it near him all the time,” said a desperate Roberta Hicks de Plumpton.

She’s hoping someone may have found a red carry-on bag with a fire extinguisher, a “premium first aid kit”, and a piece of AED equipment in it at McAdam Park on Wednesday afternoon, July 4.

“It happened about two hours ago, I think. My son’s caregiver has lost it somewhere and I’m really hoping someone has found it and can return it to us.

“We think it was lost in McAdam Park, but it could have been in Crofton or Shawnigan Lake because they were there today, too.

“All three items are in the bag, plus a mask. My son has a pacemaker. This equipment is is supposed to be with him or near him at all times.

An AED can help get a heart back to proper rhythm if there are problems.

If you know anything about the kit, or if you have it, please phone Roberta Hicks de Plumpton at 250-246-4246.