Mother desperately hoping for return of special needs son’s AED kit

It could save his life but it’s been misplaced, likely at McAdam Park.

“My son needs to have it near him all the time,” said a desperate Roberta Hicks de Plumpton.

She’s hoping someone may have found a red carry-on bag with a fire extinguisher, a “premium first aid kit”, and a piece of AED equipment in it at McAdam Park on Wednesday afternoon, July 4.

“It happened about two hours ago, I think. My son’s caregiver has lost it somewhere and I’m really hoping someone has found it and can return it to us.

“We think it was lost in McAdam Park, but it could have been in Crofton or Shawnigan Lake because they were there today, too.

“All three items are in the bag, plus a mask. My son has a pacemaker. This equipment is is supposed to be with him or near him at all times.

An AED can help get a heart back to proper rhythm if there are problems.

If you know anything about the kit, or if you have it, please phone Roberta Hicks de Plumpton at 250-246-4246.

Previous story
VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat
Next story
No new leads on missing Cowichan father Ben Kilmer

Just Posted

No new leads on missing Cowichan father Ben Kilmer

Kilmer missing since May 16

Mother desperately hoping for return of special needs son’s AED kit

It could save his life but it’s been misplaced, likely at McAdam Park.

COVL wraps up spring season

Smack that Grass wins top honour

Gas prices expected to rise on Vancouver Island

Price jumps nearly 10 cents in Victoria on Wednesday

Jr. B Thunder handed first loss

Discipline issues catch up to league leaders

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Measles scare at Vancouver airport

An infected passenger flew from India and China into B.C. on June 23

Most Read