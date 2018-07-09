Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

A Kremlin spokesman has expressed condolences over the death of a British woman who was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent last month.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Moscow “is deeply concerned over the continuous cases of these poison elements” in Britain. Peskov added that such attacks present a danger not only inside the UK, but also in Europe as a whole.

Peskov said that linking Russia to the poisoning would be “absurd.”

Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Asked whether the death could cloud the upcoming US-Russia summit in Helsinki next week, Peskov replied that the poisoning “has not relation” to the meeting. He said “it’s Britain’s problem and the problem of how interested Britain is in a real investigation.”

Moscow says London has declined its offers for a joint investigation into the poisonings.

The Associated Press

