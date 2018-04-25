More units added to 2 North Cowichan affordable housing projects

Revised plans call for up to 120 units from original 82

Two affordable-housing projects that are planned in North Cowichan will have more units after revised concept plans for the project have been recently finalized.

The two municipally-sponsored projects are planned for 9800 Willow St. in Chemainus and 3191 Sherman Rd.

With the new designs, the Sherman Road site will accommodate up to 44 townhouses and 51 apartment units, while the Willow Street site will include between 21-24 apartment units.

Together, the two projects will create a total of 116-120 units.

The original concept plans were more conventional in style and would have accommodated only around 64 units on Sherman Road and 18 units on Willow Street.

RELATED STORY: AFFORDABLE HOUSING GETS GREEN LIGHT

“Council is excited about the revised concept plans for these two projects, and is thrilled to see them moving forward,” said North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure.

“These projects will provide a local example of how innovative design can be used to build attractive, livable, and affordable urban housing.”

Council has been working forwards these projects for some time.

In 2015, North Cowichan’s council entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Land Trust Foundation of BC to explore affordable housing opportunities on municipal property.

In 2016, council rezoned 3191 Sherman Rd. and 9800 Willow St. to facilitate affordable housing projects.

Last month, the CLTFBC provided updated concept plans to council and received council’s endorsement.

Currently, the CLTFBC is seeking grant funding from BC Housing, which is necessary in order for these projects to be built affordably.

At the same time, the CLTFBC is preparing development permit applications for the municipality to further refine the design and ensure municipal requirements are met.

 

