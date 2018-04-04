A map of the area affected by power outages on Wednesday night. (bchydro.com)

More than 3,000 in Cowichan Valley hit by power outages

Wide swath of North Cowichan and Duncan affected

UPDATE: Both outages were listed on BC Hydro’s website as “restored” as of 10:38 p.m.

The larger of the two was blamed on a tree across Hydro wires, and the smaller was still listed as “under investigation.”

—-

More than 3,000 BC Hydro customers were without power thanks to a pair of outages on Wednesday night.

According to the BC Hydro website, more than 2,500 customers in Duncan and North Cowichan, were affected by one outage in an area bordered by Roome Road to the north, Corfield road to the north, Tzouhalem Road to the east and Government Street to the west.

More than 800 were hit by the other, in an area west of Genoa Bay Road.

Both outages were reported shortly after 10 p.m, and their causes of were listed as “under investigation” as of 10:30 p.m. Crews had reportedly been dispatched.

