More snow forecast to fall Friday on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada calling for 2-10 centimetres on the east coast of the Island and areas inland

More snow is forecast to fall over much of Vancouver Island on Friday, Feb. 23. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Vancouver Island isn’t finished with winter yet.

More snow is forecast to fall over much of Vancouver Island on Friday, Feb. 23. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday night for the east coast of the Island, from Duncan to Campbell River, as well as areas inland.

Clouds were expected to start rolling in overnight with snow beginning Friday morning.

“Southeasterly winds through Strait of Georgia will usher in relatively warmer air so communities near the immediate coast will see a mix of wet snow and rain,” the statement noted.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 2-10 centimetres.

Environment Canada is also forecasting a “second disturbance” that will move across the south coast region on Friday night, potentially bringing more snow.

For more information about Environment Canada weather statements and alerts, click here.



