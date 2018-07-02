More service, higher fares for Cowichan Valley transit riders

Cowichan Valley bus riders will benefit from 1,500 more hours of service

Starting July 2, Cowichan Valley bus riders will benefit from 1,500 more hours of service, but it will come with a higher price.

Single, one-way fares on all local routes, including handyDART, will cost $2.25, up 25 cents, as of July 1. Sheets of 10 tickets will cost adult riders $20.25, up from $18 and DayPASS tickets will be $4.50, a 50-cent increase. Children under four still ride free.

Services changes and improvements on routes 3-Quamichan, 4-Maple Bay and 5-Eagle Heights have been designed to offer more direct and convenient connections.

What’s more, there will be a new weekday morning trip on route 6-Crofton-Chemainus, a new weekday evening trip on route 7- Cowichan Lake via Gibbins, and two new weekday trips on route 2-Mt. Prevost (from Cowichan Commons to Village Green Mall).

“These changes were identified as priorities during the public consultations BC Transit and the Cowichan Valley Regional District carried out last fall,” explained Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit’s communications manager, in a media release.

Monthly passes are still available and will cost two bucks more than before: $50 (adults) or $38 (students and seniors). Post-secondary students will be able to purchase semester passes for $125, an increase of $10.

Cowichan Valley Commuter fares are also being increased. As of July 1 it will cost $10 to ride to or from Victoria, up a Toonie from previous weekday prices, although the same as the existing weekend fare.

Check out the BC Transit website for the prices of other types of commuter passes as well as updated schedules and information.

For more information about handyDART services in the Cowichan Valley, please visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley/riderinfo/handydart/.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

