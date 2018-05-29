Primate Estate owner Jamie Bell and a monkey. (Facebook Photo)

Monkey on the lam in Lake Cowichan

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

Primate Estate has had a primate escape and there is a monkey on the loose somewhere around Lake Cowichan.

B.C. Conservation officer Scott Norris confirmed the monkey had escaped from the property at 7300 Lake Cowichan Rd. over the weekend while staff at the animal sanctuary were doing some work on its enclosure. When it couldn’t be immediately found, they called the conservation service on Monday.

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since,” Norris said. “They’ve been out with traps trying to call it and catch it.”

With so many trees in the area, that’s a daunting task.

Norris said the male monkey is small and dark brown or black.

“We want to let the public know that if they see it, not to approach it, to call the conservation office,” he said. “If you see it call us immediately.”

While the risk to the public is low, unlike the case when Suzie the Bengal tiger escaped from her enclosure at the same animal sanctuary back in 2007, it’s best not to touch the animal, Norris explained.

“If somebody tries to handle it, it could bite and obviously there is the potential for disease transfer so we are asking people to leave it alone,” he said.

“At some point it may show itself if it’s hungry,” Norris added. “It may survive for a while out in the bush but we’re hoping it’ll return for food.”

Should citizens spot the monkey in their travels, they are to call 1-877-952-7277 and report it to the conservation office call centre.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies
Next story
TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Monkey on the lam in Lake Cowichan

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

UPDATED: Cord in water almost leads to double drowning at Lake Cowichan

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Drivesmart column: Is your trailer safe for the summer season?

A lot can happen to a trailer while it sits idle waiting to be useful again.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Search and Rescue team joins effort to find two missing men last seen in Ucluelet

“We don’t want to rule out any areas at this point so we’re trying to keep a very open mind.”

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Feds fail to measure social, economic gaps between First Nations, others: audit

Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure the social and economic gaps of First Nations

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor,’ report says

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Most Read