The City of Duncan would not gain from amalgamation, one assembly member felt. (Citizen file)

Minority report: the case against

“I believe that their inclination to support the recommendation was born of high hopes”

Although many of the Citizens Assembly spoke in favour of amalgamation, there were still some comments opposing all or parts of the idea from committee members.

These were printed in a Minority Report at the end of the report of the Assembly’s work.

Tanya Ablonczy said, “While I am not violently opposed to amalgamation, I am decidedly against it. I deeply respect the consensus of my colleagues in this matter, but must agree to entirely disagree. I believe that their inclination to support the recommendation was born of high hopes and a positive attitude rather than likely and quantifiable benefit to the City of Duncan, of which I am a resident.”

She said that “vastly different land use and development challenges, and political interests” between the two entities makes the idea difficult to comprehend.

“I believe that there were some legitimate incongruities addressed throughout this process, and I believe that they could all be rectified without the cost, commitment, and upheaval of amalgamation,” she said.

She had several recommendations, including: achieving the greatest possible degree of service integration between the two groups (except fire halls), and increasing service integration where possible with Cowichan Tribes.

Ablonczy also wanted to see a joint official community plan, and “a binding commitment from each group” to require consensus when dealing with borderline areas. The spirit of this would also affect such issues as signage requirements, she suggested.

The ever-arising issue of inadequate police funding needs to be addressed in “the most aggressive and immediate ways possible”, as a joint effort between the Municipality of North Cowichan and the City of Duncan, she said.

She also suggested that both the city and the municipality explore ways by which to lessen tax burdens on local businesses and provide incentives for property upgrades and maintenance.

“I believe that the city should also consider increasing services to businesses, particularly in the areas of waste disposal and sidewalk snow removal in the downtown core,” Ablonczy said.

Previous story
Assembly members question viability of City of Duncan’s status quo
Next story
Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

Just Posted

Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

South End fire crew responding

Vancouver Island couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

Minority report: the case against

“I believe that their inclination to support the recommendation was born of high hopes”

Assembly members question viability of City of Duncan’s status quo

“I began to question the long-term financial viability of the City of Duncan.”

Water restrictions begin for Cowichan Valley

Stage 1 restrictions limit sprinkling times to either 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Most Read