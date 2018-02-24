Minor injuries after car veers into Courtenay dance studio

A driver and passenger were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed into a building on the 2700 block of Cliffe Avenue Saturday. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A driver and passenger were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed into an unoccupied dance studio on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay Saturday afternoon.

Courtenay Fire Inspector Greg Lamb said it appears a medical issue with the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta caused the vehicle heading north to veer off the road, hit nearby bushes and eventually crash into the building at 2790 Cliffe Ave., home to Ilha Ballet Academy.

Both people involved were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance with minor injuries.

“Damage appears to be on the outside of the structure. We checked the inside and it doesn’t appear to be any inside damage,” he noted. “(It’s) very lucky that it didn’t strike any other vehicles or any other people.”

Lamb added these types of incidents happen about one or two times every year.

“We’re just lucky the car (went into) the building and there wasn’t anyone else involved.”