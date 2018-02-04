Minor earthquake rattles south Vancouver Island

The 2.8 magnitude shaker was felt as far north as Crofton

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of south Vancouver Island Saturday night at 10:57 p.m.

Natural Resources Canada confirmed the shaker was 19 kilometres east of Sidney and 27 kilometres northeast of Victoria.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. Lightly felt in Sidney, throughout the Saanich Peninsula, Victoria, Sooke,” said the federal website.

Victoria’s Kelly Wallace wrote on his Facebook page quickly after the event.

“Earthquake or blasting that shook my house just a minute ago?” he wrote.

Contrary to Natural Resources Canada’s report, people as far north as Crofton report having felt the tremor.

“Did anyone feel that shaking? Our house just shook!” wrote Heather Leigh Fornataro on the Crofton, BC-Around Town page. “…kind of freaky, I don’t usually feel them. rattled the windows.”

Vicki Walker had a different reaction.

“Thought it was my husband snoring so I elbowed him. Poor guy,” said the Cowichan resident.



