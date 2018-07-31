A closeup of one of the supervised injection rooms at the new overdose prevention site on Third Avenue run by the Shelter Society and Island Health. (Elena Rardon photo)

Mid-Island overdose prevention services contractors sought

Contracts expire and services to expand at Duncan and Port Alberni facilities

Island Health is seeking overdose prevention services providers in both Duncan and Port Alberni.

The contracts held by the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Cowichan Valley Branch and the Port Alberni Shelter Society expire in September, according to Island Health spokesperson Meribeth Burton.

“We are currently working on extending each to Nov. 30, 2018 on the basis of continuing the current services until the successful proponents are identified and new services are in place,” Burton said.

The contracts were directly awarded to the providers to get the ball rolling in a hurry because of the urgent need to respond to the growing opioid crisis in 2017 but now more than a year later, and in keeping with Island Health’s commitment to fair business practices, they’re now looking to secure service providers through requests for proposals.

Port Alberni opened it’s overdose prevention site in May 2017 and Duncan on September 2017, both on one-year contracts.

SEE RELATED: Huge demand sees Duncan’s overdose prevention site moving to Trunk Road

SEE RELATED: Overdose prevention site opens in Port Alberni

Burton said there will be no gaps in service while new, (or the same, depending on the results of the RFP process) service providers are found.

“It’s entirely possible that we’ll continue with our current service providers,” Burton said. “We’ve had an extremely positive, productive relationship. This is such a new urgent and emergent service that as we go to RFP, we’ll have several contractors apply. The numbers continue to grow so there’s a definite need.”

The goal moving forward is to have more than just a supervised consumption site, Burton explained. It’s about treatment, too.

Island Health has started to offer other support services at the overdose prevention facilities and clients are taking advantage of services like Opioid Agonist Therapy (the use of methadone or other drugs to prevent withdrawal and reduce cravings), she noted.

In less than two months at two facilities in the Victoria area, the number of clients has grown significantly as a result of the additional support and treatment services.

“We know it’s what our clients are looking for,” Burton said. “It’s part of the continuum of services.”

The hope is to replicate the Victoria models in Duncan and Port Alberni.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Just Posted

Sahtlam firefighter dies tubing on Cowichan River

Incident occured on July 29, near Indian Road

Mid-Island overdose prevention services contractors sought

Contracts expire and services to expand at Duncan and Port Alberni facilities

North Cowichan signs onto railway trail agreement

25-year lease agreement allows for trail use and development within the E&N corridor

Cowichan Valley under smoke advisory

Wild fires causing smoky conditions across B.C.

Dangerous Duncan fire quickly doused Saturday

Smoke could be seen rising from the area by people attending the Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Documentary pitched about transition of Vancouver Island’s ‘Penny Girl’

Fundraising phenom behind Jeneece Place came out as transgender last month

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Suspected Vancouver Island cat trapper strikes again

Greiving cat owner believes her pet was trapped and dumped; similar cases go back more than a decade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

Military Challenger jet drops Trudeau off to waiting motorcade heading west

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Most Read