The Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department will be placed on “operational pause” as of Jan. 24. (File photo)

Mesachie Lake fire department put on “operational pause”

Independent consultant to conduct a review

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has placed the Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department on “operational pause” as of Jan. 24.

The CVRD said in a press release that the purpose of the pause is to allow an independent consultant to conduct a third-party review of the department.

The review will include an assessment of the department’s equipment, building, and operations to ensure safety for Mesachie Lake residents, now and into the future, according to the release.

Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD, said the community of Mesachie Lake will continue to receive full and uninterrupted fire protection from adjacent fire departments in the Cowichan Lake area while the operational pause is in place.

He said the third-party review is expected to be completed in the spring with a report being provided to the CVRD’s board for its consideration, but didn’t make clear when or if the fire department will continue regular operations.

Lefebure said the review is being conducted due to concerns around the “operational capacity” of the 10-man volunteer fire department.

“There are new and heightened requirements for fire departments to ensure they can carry out their duties adequately, and concerns were raised within our organization about whether this department was at an adequate operating capacity,” he said.

“The CVRD has managed the Mesachie Lake fire department for five decades and our staff works constantly with the department, so we’re continuing to work and support the department through this review.”

Lefebure assured residents of Mesachie Lake that adjacent fire departments to their community will adequately meet their needs while the review is underway.

He said that while the volunteer fire fighters from Mesachie Lake will not be providing fire protection services during the review process, they will continue to provide road rescue services for the Pacific Marine Route, as per their contract with the provincial government.

“As a local government, we are tasked with not only meeting worker and safety regulations, but also managing taxpayer dollars in a responsible manner,” Lefebure said.

“We feel it is important to take the time to pause and review the fire services operations.”


