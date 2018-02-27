Mesachie Lake Citizens to hold rally for fire chief

The Mesachie Lake Citizens group will hold a rally on Feb. 28 in support of their community’s terminated fire chief and his deputy.

The rally will be held in front of the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s headquarters in Duncan beginning at 11 a.m.

Organizer Dr. Brenda Bernhardt said the group is “disappointed and bewildered” after appearing in front of the CVRD’s board at a recent meeting urging the directors to rehire former fire chief Gary Eve and his former deputy chief Owen Robertson.

She said the CVRD has stated that Kevin Smith, who has agreed to temporarily replace Eve as chief, was once a chief at the Mesachie Fire Department, but he never was.

“We’re not comfortable with the CVRD’s statement that they ‘feel’ the new chief is qualified and we believe our community is in danger,” Bernhardt said.

“We want our chief back. We think having this rally on Feb. 28, which is Anti-Bullying Day, is symbolic of this situation.”

The CVRD announced last month that the Mesachie Lake fire department would be put on an “operational pause” as of Jan. 24 to allow an independent consultant to conduct a third-party review of the department.

The district also announced that Eve and Robertson, long-time members of the fire department, were being terminated at the same time, but provided no explanation for the firings.

After a public outcry, the fire department resumed operations on Feb. 2 under the temporary leadership of Kevin Smith who the CVRD said served as chief a number of years ago.

Berhardt encouraged as many people as possible to attend the rally and send a strong message to the CVRD.

“Your community could be next,” she said.

“We’ve talked to the City of Duncan and the RCMP to ensure them that we will hold a safe rally and not impede traffic.”