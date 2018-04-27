Youbou residents are asking that loggers commit not to log the south slope of Mount Holmes. (Citizen file)

May meeting to address Youbou logging

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall

A group dedicated to preserving the wilderness behind Youbou has scheduled a May 9 meeting and encourages members of the community to attend.

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall for 6 p.m. that Wednesday evening and thus far have a panel of speakers from local and national environmental organizations lined up to talk about forestry in the region and what can be done to preserve nature.

Included in that list are representatives from the Vancouver Island Water Watch Coalition, the Youbou Timberless Society, the Sierra Club, the Ancient Forest Alliance and more.

“We’ve got a panel so far of five and hopefully we’re going for six or seven,” said organizer Pam Henderson.

Henderson said the meeting will start with introductions and then a screening of the brief Don Kitch YouTube film Youbou: Our Home before the speakers take over. A question and answer period will follow.

SEE RELATED: Youbou petition asks TimberWest to ‘Save Our Holmes’

“Then we want to get the community [to] vote for a board of directors and members so we can become a society,” Henderson explained.

She said the goal is to stop logging.

“We all want… a moratorium on logging behind Youbou here and hopefully down the road we can have a society and try to do set up a campaign to save the mountain for future generations for the residents,” she said.

Previous story
ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

Just Posted

May meeting to address Youbou logging

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall

Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

But amount not yet known

Editorial: Installing Wi-Fi in hospitals should be a priority

It boils down to a couple of major considerations: boredom and isolation.

Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding

Brentwood and Shawnigan players honoured at Seniors Classic

Mary Lowther column: Trellises worth their weight in rebar and wood

When I let them fall where they may, slugs came out of nowhere and dissolved any tomato or pea

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Most Read