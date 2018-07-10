Seeing Greyhound pull into the depot in Williams Lake will be a thing of the past after Oct. 31, 2018 when the company plans to stop servicing B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. (Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the full-scale withdrawal of Greyhound bus service from Western Canada has taken everyone by surprise, and efforts are underway to arrange other private coach services to pick up the routes.

“We know there are private operators who are very nimble and quick,” Trevena said Tuesday, after Greyhound announced Monday they will be ending service west of Ontario effective this fall. Greyhound’s Canadian operations will be restricted to Ontario and Quebec after October.

BC Transit’s service on Highway 16 to replace Greyhound service that ended in June is a pilot project for that region only, and private services are being sought to take up the other areas, Trevena said.

RELATED: Last Greyhound leaves Terrace, one passenger

RELATED: Greyhound cleared to end Island, northern routes

RELATED: Province launches new interim bus service

The last Greyhound bus pulled out of Terrace on June 1 with a single passenger on board, symbolizing the struggle of long-haul bus service in parts of the province. B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Board approved cancelling seven B.C. routes that Greyhound said had accumulated losses of $70 million in the past six years.

B.C. Bus North began interim service on June 4, with two round trips a week between Prince Rupert and Prince George, Prince George and Valemount and Prince George to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Trevena said she is meeting with transportation ministers from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Thursday, to see if the federal government can help provinces deal with the lack of bus service.

Previous story
Lumber Barons mural nearing completion in Chemainus
Next story
B.C. naturopath ordered to pay $20,000 over improper injections

Just Posted

Lumber Barons mural nearing completion in Chemainus

Starting from scratch allowed the Chemainus artist to make the portrait even better

Body discovered in Duncan; no foul play suspected

The bridge was closed for several hours

Junior B Thunder win playoff preview against Campbell River

Cowichan overcomes travel woes and slow start to prevail

Celebrated choir from Down Under sings in downtown Duncan

Presented by Encore!, this group from Australia will be a treat for the ears

Canada faces Mexico in women’s sevens on Tuesday

Cowichan Valley coach preparing Mexico for first World Cup

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

No bias or bid rigging found, NDP government hiring consultant

Most Read