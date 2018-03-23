Cannabis is used both medicinally and recreationally. Photo: VICTORIA NEWS.

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

The iconic pot brownie has been sidelined in the latest proposed amendments to the Cannabis Act, or Bill C-45.

On March 22, Health Canada published a 40-page report on how cannabis could be legally packaged, marketed and sold in Canada after it becomes legalized on or around July 1.

Assembled from the opinions of thousands of Canadians, the proposal addressed decriminalization, border laws, and health warnings. But it left off the list edibles, those food products infused with the properties found in cannabis, namely THC.

According to Health Canada, edibles will not be regulated in time for this year’s legalization. The department promised that edibles will be available at dispensaries within a year of enacting the Cannabis Act, assuming it is passed by Parliament.

RELATED: Ottawa wants strict labels, packaging on marijuana products

A market once limited to the pot brownie has become a booming green culinary market. In fact, Vancouver is expecting pop-up, canna-infused restaurants soon; a trend that will undoubtedly hit the rest of B.C.

From chocolate bars to chips, edibles have been top sellers at marijuana dispensaries, hailed for their psychoactive – and therapeutic effects. Edibles are also a popular option for seniors and those who wish to ingest cannabis without smoking.

Bill C-45 is going through its second reading in the Senate, which will is expected to hold its final vote on cannabis regulation on June 7.

anna.james@vicnews.com

