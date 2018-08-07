Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

“It’s the thing my nightmares are made of.”

That’s was the response from Manning Park spokesperson Robyn Barker, following a fire at the resort over the long weekend.

“Thanks to a speedy reaction time, and incredible efforts from the Manning Park community, including Manning Park Resort, BC Parks and the East Gate Fire Department, the fire was able to be brought under control and extinguished,” she said.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m Sunday and it took approximately seven hours put out.

According to Barker the blaze may have been human caused, as the crews discovered garbage near the burned out area.

The fire was across the highway from Cold Spring Campgrounds.

At the time Manning Park resort was full with approximately 400 guests, and all 355 campsites were occupied.

Manning Park has employees who are trained in fire response, as well as trucks and other equipment for an initial fire response.

Crews were able to access the fire, which was estimated at 20 square metres when it was reported and was “acting vigorously,” from a service road.

The staff’s efforts were aided by support from the Eastgate Fire Protection Society.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campbell River firefighters rescue imperilled pooch from third-storey roof
Next story
Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

Petition being circulated to demolish old Crofton Elementary building

Citizens also taking other action to combat crime in Crofton

Cowichan Station neighbourhood spared wildfire thanks to passerby

The smoke was a byproduct of the Nanaimo Lakes fire

Local governments can say no to concrete bunker cannabis production on agricultural land

Issue a concern in North Cowichan

Mill Bay man a poster boy for cancer drug

Allan Wood was given just six months to live in early 2017

Cowichan golf tournament raises big bucks for Cancer Society

“It is a very, very sizable donation and the money…”

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Q&A: Author Susan Musgrave talks loss of notorious bank robber husband

The Globe and Mail’s Marsha Lederman talked with Musgrave before a live audience

Campbell River firefighters rescue imperilled pooch from third-storey roof

Stranded dog had apparently wandered from open window at hotel

Cougar kills pregnant goat in B.C. suburb

Conservation officers called late Monday in Maple Ridge

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

Most Read