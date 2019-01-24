Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C has been called to Kelowna

UPDATE: 8:26 p.m.

RCMP are confirming shots were fired by police officers near the Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

One man was injured in the incident and transported to hospital in Kelowna.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to the officer-involved-shooting.

According to police at approximately 3 p.m., officers attempted to apprehend a man in Kelowna. During this interaction, shots were fired by police.

Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

———

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

The Independent Investigations Office is reporting that they are being deployed to Kelowna for an officer involved shooting.

Police are clearing the area near the CIBC and the public is being told to stay away from the Cooper Road and Highway 97 intersection of the mall parking lot.

A black Dodge remains on scene, behind police tape, with a smashed out passenger’s side window.

More to come.

————

RCMP are currently surrounding the CIBC at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Dozens of uniformed, plain closed officers and canine units are searching the area, after reports of an unconfirmed shooting.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP investigate two homicides at separate hotels

The CIBC parking lot Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot is closed off as police are on scene.

CIBC staff person says the bank was not robbed.

Witnesses say someone may have been shot in the parking lot earlier on Wednesday.

A yellow cab appears to be smashed on one side and is taped off in the parking lot.

Orchard Park Mall remains open.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Changes to death notice system slow going in Ottawa
Next story
B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those… Continue reading

Campaign aims to change attitudes toward dementia

“Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Chris Wilkinson column: Make a plan, not a resolution

It has been widely reported that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Most Read