Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

  • May. 14, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who allegedly committed an indecent act on a BC Transit Bus.

On Thursday, May 10, at 12:43 p.m., Campbell River RCMP received a report of a male who had exposed himself on a BC Transit Bus earlier that morning. The bus picked up the male near Mariner Square and was travelling Southbound on Dogwood Street when the male committed the indecent act.

The suspect is described as being a thin Caucasian male, in his late twenties, approximately 5’ 10” tall. He has short brown hair and stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a brown sweater and dark jeans.

The Campbell River RCMP is working with BC Transit to identify the male.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Campbell River RCMP at 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

Previous story
Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair
Next story
Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The dos and don’ts of hiring a mover

BBB says choosing a mover is a heavy decision not to be taken lightly.

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Shriners to host annual Spring Ceremonial in Valley

Event to run May 18-20

North Cowichan receives grant to help deal with invasive plants

Muncipality gets $22,000 from province

TW Paterson Chronicles: Lost, strayed, stolen, or incompetent?

The Nanaimo Board of Police Commissioners had a full agenda for their… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer no longer with city

Victor Mema had been on leave since March and was the subject of allegations regarding improper use of personal expense funds

Most Read