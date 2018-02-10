Paramedics responded to an incident at Long Beach on Saturday. (Photo - John de Vries)

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon.

A 27 year-old man died in a surfing accident off Long Beach Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics were seen responding to the incident near Lovekin Rock and Cpl. Patrick Jenkins, speaking on behalf of the Tofino RCMP, confirmed to the Westerly News that the man had died after a surfing accident, though specific details about the cause of death were not yet known.

The man’s name has not been released.

In an email to the Westerly News, area resident John de Vries said he was about to go for a walk along the beach with his son around 3:30 p.m. when he noticed a large group of people gathered near Lovekin Rock.

“We thought it was just a group of newbie surfers and shortly realized that someone was getting CPR or at least, from what we could see, chest compressions,” de Vries said.

Snow expected overnight on Vancouver Island

Areas away from the coast and at higher elevations could see about five centimetres of snow

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

