FILE - State Police spokesman Steve McCausland speaks to reporters Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Man dies after going into burning house to save dog in Maine

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage

Investigators say a Maine man died when he returned to a burning house to get his dog.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland says the man escaped with the rest of his family before going back inside Monday evening in the town of Orland. Firefighters recovered the body of 40-year-old Sam Crawford hours later, after the fire was extinguished.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage. They say Crawford moved a skidder, a vehicle used in logging, to safety before telling others he was going back to look for his dog.

VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to use tanker trucks to haul water to the rural site.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims
Next story
Pickup reached speeds up to 179 km/h before double-fatal crash on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival in Duncan

With a market, demonstrations, tastings, train rides and more, the festival was fun for all

North Cowichan looking for more public input — and they’ve budgeted $27K to get it

Council decides to conduct citizen satisfaction survey and hold training sessions for staff

Red Zone: CVRD offering rebates to replace wood stoves

Region exceeds standards for fine particulate matter

Crofton family overwhelmed by community support after fire

Tremblays and their four young children putting incident behind them to make a fresh start

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Pickup reached speeds up to 179 km/h before double-fatal crash on Vancouver Island

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. releases report on Jan. 14 incident in Nanaimo

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Most Read