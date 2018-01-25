Gabriola RCMP have reported a man has died after being hit by vehicle while jogging on Wednesday. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Gabriola Island on Wednesday.

According to a Gabriola RCMP press release, the victim was running with a group of joggers on Berry Point Road near the Twin Beaches Mall when the accident happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a medical centre, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead later that day.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

The initial investigation determined the vehicle crossed over both travel lanes before striking the jogger. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Berry Point Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Gabriola RCMP at 250 247-8333.

Previous story
Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93
Next story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money

Just Posted

Mesachie Lake fire department put on “operational pause”

Independent consultant to conduct a review

New hospital prompts planning sessions for Cowichan neighbourhood

First meeting set for Jan. 31

Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

QMS is presenting Treasure Island

Island’s top swimmers to pack Cowichan Aquatic Centre

The Duncan Stingrays host the Vancouver Island Short Course Championships

Column Dig In: Gardening starts now, even though it’s January

As soon as this latest hurricane lifts I’m going to start digging

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Tonight’s the night for Vancouver Island businesses to shine

Annual Business Excellence awards being handed out in Victoria

Most Read