Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Gabriola RCMP have reported a man has died after being hit by vehicle while jogging on Wednesday. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Gabriola Island on Wednesday.

According to a Gabriola RCMP press release, the victim was running with a group of joggers on Berry Point Road near the Twin Beaches Mall when the accident happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a medical centre, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead later that day.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

The initial investigation determined the vehicle crossed over both travel lanes before striking the jogger. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Berry Point Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Gabriola RCMP at 250 247-8333.