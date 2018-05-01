A Victoria man is in hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Government Street in Duncan on April 27. (Melissa Rolls photo)

Man critically injured in Duncan motorcycle crash

A Victoria man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Government Street in Duncan last Friday.

The man, who family members identified as Mark Mingo, was returning to Victoria after work around 3 p.m. when he was struck near the intersection of Government Street and Dogwood Avenue.

As of Tuesday morning, Mingo was in hospital in Victoria, in an induced coma and on life support, according to his brother, John Mingo.

John Mingo reported that his brother’s wallet disappeared from the scene, and hopes that someone retrieved it to keep it safe. Anyone with information about the wallet’s whereabouts should contact John at 250-217-4056.

According to Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas, the file is still under investigation by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with assistance from South Island Traffic Services and a traffic analyst.

Previous story
B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’
Next story
MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Just Posted

Man critically injured in Duncan motorcycle crash

A Victoria man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle was… Continue reading

LMG lucky to get by Nanaimo in quarter-final

Coach hopes for a better effort in provincial semis

Duncan tax hike artificially low?

Coun. Roger Bruce said tax increase artifically low

First aid training becomes real deal in Duncan after student suffers heart attack

AED likely saved his life

CVRD proposes new tax to assist with affordable housing

District to seek public support for plans

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

Surrey says homeowner may be facing $10K fine, but he says city’s inaction left him with no choice but to chop tree

Most Read