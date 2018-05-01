Man critically injured in Duncan motorcycle crash

A Victoria man is in hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Government Street in Duncan on April 27. (Melissa Rolls photo)

A Victoria man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Government Street in Duncan last Friday.

The man, who family members identified as Mark Mingo, was returning to Victoria after work around 3 p.m. when he was struck near the intersection of Government Street and Dogwood Avenue.

As of Tuesday morning, Mingo was in hospital in Victoria, in an induced coma and on life support, according to his brother, John Mingo.

John Mingo reported that his brother’s wallet disappeared from the scene, and hopes that someone retrieved it to keep it safe. Anyone with information about the wallet’s whereabouts should contact John at 250-217-4056.

According to Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas, the file is still under investigation by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP with assistance from South Island Traffic Services and a traffic analyst.