Man arrested after woman with infant carjacked in Duncan

Quick work by woman in car led to attempted escape by carjacking man

A Duncan man has been arrested and charged following a daytime carjacking involving an infant on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 29.

At 12 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a carjacking complaint in the 200-block of Government Street in Duncan.

A woman was seated as a passenger in a running, parked vehicle when an unknown man entered and began to drive off.

Police say the woman “realized the seriousness that she and her four-month-old infant (who was secured in the rear seat) were facing and began telling the man to stop. The man refused saying he needed the vehicle. The woman tried to stop the man and was allegedly assaulted in the process. After a struggle, the woman was able to hit the horn and get the vehicle’s gear shift into park. The culprit then exited the vehicle and calmly walked away on Ingram Street.”

RCMP officers conducted immediate patrols and made use of a physical description of the suspect. As a result, a man matching the description was located nearby in the downtown Duncan core and was taken into custody.

Jordan Plamondon has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, and assault.

Plamondon was remanded into custody and was set to appear in court on Feb. 5 in Duncan.

“We don’t normally see these types of brazen attempts in Duncan,” said Staff Sergeant Kurt Bosnell. “It is very fortunate that nothing more serious occurred as a result of this.”

Mounties say Plamondon is well known to police and this is believed to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers.

