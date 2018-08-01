Duncan man, 71, missing from Lake Cowichan

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake Cowichan on the morning of July 26.

The 71-year-old has not been seen since.

“He did not return home that day causing friends and family to become concerned for his well-being, as it was out of character for Sutherland to not come home or stay with a close friend,” according to a press release issued by Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas.

Sutherland’s daughter, Tracey Beck took to Facebook to ask for help finding her father.

“He is without his phone and meds. He is 71 and may be confused. He last lived in DUNCAN and MISSION so may be on the island or on the mainland,” Beck wrote.

Lake Cowichan RCMP are asking for the public to help find the missing man.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668

