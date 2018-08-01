Duncan man, 71, missing from Lake Cowichan

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake Cowichan on the morning of July 26.

The 71-year-old has not been seen since.

“He did not return home that day causing friends and family to become concerned for his well-being, as it was out of character for Sutherland to not come home or stay with a close friend,” according to a press release issued by Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas.

Sutherland’s daughter, Tracey Beck took to Facebook to ask for help finding her father.

“He is without his phone and meds. He is 71 and may be confused. He last lived in DUNCAN and MISSION so may be on the island or on the mainland,” Beck wrote.

Lake Cowichan RCMP are asking for the public to help find the missing man.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668

More to come as it becomes available


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Next story
Garage fire spews smoke for kilometres in Duncan

Just Posted

Duncan man, 71, missing from Lake Cowichan

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake… Continue reading

Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow draws thousands to Cowichan

Despite a blazing sun that pushed the thermometer into the mid-30s range,… Continue reading

Editorial: Don’t feed the bears, directly or inadvertantly

“I absolutely hate to go home and tell my seven-year-old that I shot a bear.”

Editorial: Check out the ‘Citizen’s’ new size

Things are about to look a little different around here.

Garage fire spews smoke for kilometres in Duncan

It was a busy evening for Duncan firefighters

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online

Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens

Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws say prosecutors

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

White House may have no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Facebook discovers efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and upcoming midterm elections

B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Infants run the risk of over-heating as parents try to get outdoors

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Most Read