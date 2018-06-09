Traffic is backed up on the Malahat due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Malahat reopens with significant delays due to vehicle incident

Witness said at least one fatality

The Malahat has reopened after a vehicle incident occurred early Saturday afternoon.

Traffic was stopped in both directions north of Aspen Rd. for nearly an hour.

A witness was told it could take up to six hours before the highway is clear and that there is at least one fatality from the incident.

More to come.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Just Posted

Malahat reopens with significant delays due to vehicle incident

Witness said at least one fatality

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Most Read