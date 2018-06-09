Malahat reopens with significant delays due to vehicle incident

Witness said at least one fatality

Traffic is backed up on the Malahat due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

The Malahat has reopened after a vehicle incident occurred early Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE – OPEN – #BCHwy1 #Malahat The highway is open to single lane alternating traffic following an earlier vehicle incident. Expect significant delays due to congestion and please obey traffic control personnel #YYJ — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 9, 2018

Traffic was stopped in both directions north of Aspen Rd. for nearly an hour.

A witness was told it could take up to six hours before the highway is clear and that there is at least one fatality from the incident.

More to come.