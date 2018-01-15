Lot closure means Tzouhalem hikers, bikers in need need alternate plans

Plans are to expand the Kaspa parking lot to make room for more vehicles. (Submitted)

The main parking lot used for access to Mount Tzouhalem is closing for approximately two weeks so crews can begin the process of expanding it.

From Monday, Jan. 22 to Friday, Feb. 2 the parking lot, located off Kaspa Road in The Properties will be off limits while logging takes place.

“Kaspa serves as the primary access point to Mount Tzouhalem, seeing approximately 50 per cent of the 80,000 annual visitor trips to the mountain through it,” said a notice issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan. “As a result, parking is at times overwhelmed at points and spills over into and affecting this entrance’s neighbours.”

According to North Cowichan, currently the gravel site has about “30 disorganized spots” but once construction is complete it will nearly double in size, featuring 59 identifiable spots.

Tree clearing of about 0.3 hectares of forested land immediately above the existing lot will be done to make room for the new stalls.

Hikers and bikers need to take note that the bottom portion of Double D Trail will also be closed as of Jan. 22 because the parking lot will take up a portion of that trail and as such, it will need to be rerouted.

Mountain users will see future closures as well.

“Additional closures will occur in the future, once logging is completed, as we move into the construction phase,” said the notice. Those are expected to occur between Feb. 13 and March 30 but no specifics have been announced.

Details are available on North Cowichan’s website at www.northcowichan.ca/trails.

Those still with questions are encouraged to email the municipality at: trails@northcowichan.ca