Plans are to expand the Kaspa parking lot to make room for more vehicles. (Submitted)

Lot closure means Tzouhalem hikers, bikers in need need alternate plans

The main parking lot used for access to Mount Tzouhalem is closing for approximately two weeks so crews can begin the process of expanding it.

From Monday, Jan. 22 to Friday, Feb. 2 the parking lot, located off Kaspa Road in The Properties will be off limits while logging takes place.

“Kaspa serves as the primary access point to Mount Tzouhalem, seeing approximately 50 per cent of the 80,000 annual visitor trips to the mountain through it,” said a notice issued by the Municipality of North Cowichan. “As a result, parking is at times overwhelmed at points and spills over into and affecting this entrance’s neighbours.”

According to North Cowichan, currently the gravel site has about “30 disorganized spots” but once construction is complete it will nearly double in size, featuring 59 identifiable spots.

Tree clearing of about 0.3 hectares of forested land immediately above the existing lot will be done to make room for the new stalls.

Hikers and bikers need to take note that the bottom portion of Double D Trail will also be closed as of Jan. 22 because the parking lot will take up a portion of that trail and as such, it will need to be rerouted.

Mountain users will see future closures as well.

“Additional closures will occur in the future, once logging is completed, as we move into the construction phase,” said the notice. Those are expected to occur between Feb. 13 and March 30 but no specifics have been announced.

Details are available on North Cowichan’s website at www.northcowichan.ca/trails.

Those still with questions are encouraged to email the municipality at: trails@northcowichan.ca

Previous story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

Lot closure means Tzouhalem hikers, bikers in need need alternate plans

The main parking lot used for access to Mount Tzouhalem is closing… Continue reading

Retrofitting communities to meet the needs of 8-80

If you build a city that appeals to both an eight-year-old and… Continue reading

Capture the Rain: Don and Jeanne Ross do a lot with little space

Suburban dwellers Don and Jeanne Ross built their house on a small lot high above the Cowichan River

Column David Suzuki: Consumer society no longer serves our needs

By David Suzuki My parents were born in Vancouver — Dad in… Continue reading

Column: Modular housing program for homeless an option

Government program now in eight communities

Blood and fire: school district mock-up prepares for earthquakes

Realistic drill held at Mill Bay Elementary School

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Vancouver Island woman recounts terrifying ballistic missile false-alarm in Hawaii

“I immediately called both my children to say, ‘I’m proud of you and I love you.”

Most Read