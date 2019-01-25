Lose the booze this February

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging you to a dry February

If your New Years resolution didn’t make it past the first week of January, don’t fret.

February is right around the corner and you can aspire to try again with ‘Lose the Booze’ month.

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging residents across the province to ditch the cocktails this February and go alcohol-free for 28 days straight in support cancer research and care.

For the past four years, Lose the Booze has raised more than $240,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation. According to the BC Cancer Foundation one in two British Columbians face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and by supporting Lose the Booze you can help fuel research discoveries and improve care for people facing this disease.

Also don’t ditch the daiquiris alone, create a team to take on the challenge with you.

Register for dry February at www.losethebooze.ca.

