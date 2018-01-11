Highway 97 was down to single-lane traffic again this morning near the incident. Max Winkelman photo.

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

  • Jan. 11, 2018 12:45 a.m.
  • News

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a collision on Hwy 97 South and Butler Road near Lac la Hache.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound loaded logging truck in the fast lane was overtaking another semi truck in the slow lane when their trailers made contact. As a result, the trailer of the logging truck jack-knifed into the northbound lanes and impacted a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was deceased at the scene. A youth who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver from the semi trucks involved were injured.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services, Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch, and the BC Coroners’ Service are investigating this collision.

Hwy 97 was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated and re-opened to traffic in the late afternoon.

Police would like to remind the motoring public to exercise caution while driving in inclement weather conditions, ensure their vehicle is equipped with appropriate tires and pack extra clothing and food in the event you are delayed.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services office at 250-392-8729.

New podiatrist clinic opens in Duncan
Norm Jackson is the winner of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

