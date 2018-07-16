Local transit buses will be free for Summer Games in Cowichan

Local transit buses in the Valley will be free during the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games, which runs from July 19-22. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit will offer free service on all local public transit routes during the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

The Summer Games will take place in the Valley from July 19-22.

The free fare will apply on all regularly scheduled, local transit routes and handyDART, allowing event participants, volunteers and the general public to get to most venues easily and conveniently, while helping to mitigate potential traffic and parking issues.

All routes will run on their regular schedules.

“The Cowichan Valley looks forward to hosting the BC Summer Games,” said Jon Lefebure, chairman of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.“Free local transit is a great opportunity to connect visitors and residents to the many exciting Games events.”

Sporting events will be held in venues all across the Cowichan Valley, from the Cowichan Sportsplex and McAdam Park in Duncan, to Fuller Lake Arena in Chemainus and Transfer Beach in Ladysmith, as well as several other locations throughout the region.

“BC Transit is pleased to work with our partners at the CVRD to provide free local transit during the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games,” said Erinn Pinkerton, interim president and CEO of BC Transit.

“We’re proud to be part of this event and look forward to welcoming participants on board our buses.”

Games president Jennifer Woike said the organization is excited to welcome participants from across the province and encourage the community to come out and cheer on the athletes.

“The Games are a free family event with free access to the opening ceremonies, all sporting events, as well as free transit so you can take in the Games and leave your car at home,” she said.