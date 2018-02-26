Local police are looking for help with groping case

Man alleged to have groped number of people in Duncan on Feb. 18

Police at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment are looking for witnesses and/or more victims after a man is alleged to have groped a number of people in Duncan on Feb. 18.

On that day, two youths reported being a approached by the man at a bus stop near the Duncan Mall.

The man asked them for the time and then got on the bus where he sat by the window within their view and began touching himself.

Once on the bus the suspect then sat behind a woman, asking her for the time and looking over her shoulder at the phone she was using.

The man then put his hands between the seats to touch the woman’s buttocks.

The woman yelled at him, got up and moved away.

The suspect then went to the local Walmart where he approached a young woman, looked over her shoulder at the phone she was using and asked for the time.

He then made a sexual comment towards her before being challenged by the youth’s parent.

The suspect then went to the parking lot where he approached a woman who was reaching into her vehicle trunk and groped her buttocks.

The suspect has been identified and has been arrested and released with a later date to appear in court.

He is described as aboriginal, approximately 18 years of age, about 5 foot 5 in height and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a distinctive black backpack with red drawstrings.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been targeted by this man or witnessed these incidents to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.