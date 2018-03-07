Julie Scurr, president of the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, has concerns with the new provincial budget. (File photo)

Local business leaders criticize Provincial budget

Many businesses getting hammered with taxes

Julie Scurr wants to ensure businesses in the Cowichan Valley, and across the province, are heard with their concerns around the NDP government’s new budget.

Scurr, president of the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, said the government’s new employer’s health tax unfairly adds extra financial burdens on many small to medium-sized businesses in B.C.

Scurr joins a growing list of business advocates in B.C. who are stating that the new health tax will see many B.C. businesses suffer, especially those companies that will have to pay Medical Services Plan premiums and the payroll tax simultaneously.

Companies facing that double financial hit are those which have payrolls over $500,000 and also cover MSP premiums for employees as benefits.

The government claims the premiums will be phased out by 2020, but since the tax comes into effect in January, 2019, there will be one year when companies will have to pay both.

RELATED STORY: PAYROLL TAX REPLACES MEDICAL PREMIUMS

“I’m not sure about the numbers in the Cowichan Valley, but there are approximately 77,000 businesses across the province that are impacted by this issue,” Scurr said.

“And it’s not just this one tax. Businesses are also dealing with increases to the minimum wage, corporate tax and carbon tax. The financial burden on businesses with this layering of increased costs is huge and many just can’t absorb it all.”

Scurr said the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce will continue to advocate on behalf of the business community to ensure their voices are heard in Victoria.

She said some of the promises made by the NDP during the election campaign, including the commitment to improve health care and increase the availability of affordable housing and daycare in B.C., have been welcomed by the province’s business community and the government is working hard to deliver on those promises.

“But we are concerned that many of our businesses are facing an unfair burden,” Scurr said.

“If we don’t see some changes, many of these businesses won’t want to invest in themselves or hire new employees. We want the government to see the big picture here.”


