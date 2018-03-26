Likely wolf skeletons dumped by logging road west of Campbell River

Rick Perry discovered 18 or so of these skeletons at a dumping site on the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River. Photo by Rick Perry

Approximately 18-20 dog-like skeletons have been dumped at a popular dumping site off the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River.

Rick Perry was riding his motorcycle down the Duncan Bay Main on Friday, March 23 when he came across a bear skeleton first, then a few deer and elk skeletons but it was the biggest group of skeletons that mystified him. Laying on the ground appeared to be about 20 dog skeletons.

“It seemed out of place because there was so many in one spot,” Perry said. “They had long tails, they had claws and they didn’t have hooved feet.”

The heads have been removed from the skeletons. Perry counted 18 skeletons but there may have been more in an area that is unfortunately popular for dumping trash. Perry posted pictures on social media hoping somebody could explain the skeletons but responses ranged from the city dumping road kill to dog fighting rings to trappers or taxidermists.

Conservation officer James Hilgemann told CTV the skeletons are probably wolves or cougars. Wolf and cougar seasons are open right now.

Perry, a Powell River resident planning to move to Campbell River soon, often rides his motorbike along logging roads and quite often sees garbage dumped in sites like this one in the Willis Road and Highway 19 area west of Campbell River.

Perry was disgusted by the garbage but it’s not uncommon. However, his first reaction to the skeleltons was puzzlement.

“I just thought it was very strange more than anything,” Perry said.