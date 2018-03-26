Rick Perry discovered 18 or so of these skeletons at a dumping site on the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River. Photo by Rick Perry

Likely wolf skeletons dumped by logging road west of Campbell River

Approximately 18-20 dog-like skeletons have been dumped at a popular dumping site off the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River.

Rick Perry was riding his motorcycle down the Duncan Bay Main on Friday, March 23 when he came across a bear skeleton first, then a few deer and elk skeletons but it was the biggest group of skeletons that mystified him. Laying on the ground appeared to be about 20 dog skeletons.

“It seemed out of place because there was so many in one spot,” Perry said. “They had long tails, they had claws and they didn’t have hooved feet.”

The heads have been removed from the skeletons. Perry counted 18 skeletons but there may have been more in an area that is unfortunately popular for dumping trash. Perry posted pictures on social media hoping somebody could explain the skeletons but responses ranged from the city dumping road kill to dog fighting rings to trappers or taxidermists.

Conservation officer James Hilgemann told CTV the skeletons are probably wolves or cougars. Wolf and cougar seasons are open right now.

Perry, a Powell River resident planning to move to Campbell River soon, often rides his motorbike along logging roads and quite often sees garbage dumped in sites like this one in the Willis Road and Highway 19 area west of Campbell River.

Perry was disgusted by the garbage but it’s not uncommon. However, his first reaction to the skeleltons was puzzlement.

“I just thought it was very strange more than anything,” Perry said.

Previous story
Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair
Next story
RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Just Posted

Expect delays, detours for Beverly Street construction

Next up is the final phase of the project

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

High-ranking speakers address a big crowd at Duncan Lodge as United for a Paws rallies for change

Drivesmart column: Making bad drivers pay

Let’s look at how bad drivers pay for the risk that they present to others using our highways.

Sarah Simpson column: No permit? No problem for this tiny town

It appears as though a fairy neighbourhood has sprung up in the trees

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

Most Read