Library eliminates children’s fines as Family Literacy Week approaches

If you’ve been avoiding the public library because your kids have racked up fines for their overdue books, fear no more! At the Vancouver Island Regional Library board’s final meeting of 2018, a unanimous vote eliminated children’s fines.

“This simple solution is a wonderful response to a demonstrated community need,” said VIRL’s executive director, Rosemary Bonanno. “By eliminating children’s fines, we are helping to ensure that library services are available to some of our customers who need them most. After all, children should not be faulted or punished for overdue library items — instead, they should have barriers to access removed so they can grow and learn without limitations.”

As of Jan. 1 all fines on children’s materials have been eliminated and all outstanding fines have been waived. The fines “do not represent a significant portion of VIRL’s revenue” and won’t have a meaningful impact on the company’s finances or service delivery.

