Nanaimo’s Liberal candidate Tony Harris has a majority of the city’s support, according to a new poll by Mainstreet Research. (File Photo)

Liberal lean in Nanaimo could lead to provincial election: poll

Poll shows Liberal leader Harris has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

A high-stakes by-election in Nanaimo could end up shaping the future of the province.

A poll by Mainstreet Research shows BC Liberals leading in Nanaimo’s upcoming by-election – the results of which could lead to an early B.C. election.

According to the report, B.C. Liberals have 44.7 per cent of support from decided voters, while NDP have 32.2 per cent.

RELATED: Nanaimo byelection candidates outline their priorities

RELATED: POLL: Who are you voting for in the Nanaimo provincial byelection?

When asked about candidates, voters indicated similar results: 43.5 per cent showed support for Liberal candidate Tony Harris and 35 per cent for the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson.

“No matter what angle we look at it, the BC Liberals are ahead of the BC NDP in Nanaimo with the vote to be held on Wednesday,” stated Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research.”

If the Liberals win in Nanaimo, a shift in power will cause an early provincial election.

The poll surveyed 768 Nanaimo residents between Jan. 23-24. It was conducted using automated phone interviews on landlines and cell phones.

 

