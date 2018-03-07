LCSS hosts spring clean-up fundraiser

Got extra clothes to donate? LCSS will take them! (Citizen file)

The staff and students at Lake Cowichan School are holding their first DDA (Developmental Disabilities Association) Collection Drive and they’re looking for your items.

“Please save items you would normally donate after a spring cleanup. Ask your family/friends/neighbours to do a spring clean and donate for a good community cause,” said a news release issued by the school.

Items can be put into garbage bags and dropped off at the school on Wednesday, April 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or on Friday, April 6, from 8 to 9:15 a.m.

Fragile items should be put into boxes to prevent breakage.

“Drop off is at the theatre by the Fine Arts building. There may be other drop off times to accommodate working schedules or you can contact the school to have the bags picked up in Lake Cowichan during that week only,” said the release.

Considering a donation? They’re looking for

• Used clothing

• Bedding/Towels

• Purses/Shoes

• Drapes

• Small housewares

• Sewing materials

• Sports gear

• Toys and games

• Books

