Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Amy Kuta said she will miss the Cowichan Family Life’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus program.

Kuta was the bus driver and assistant for the program, which offered unique and exciting onboard literacy and early learning programs to the region, for more than eight years and said it was a “pretty special” job.

“The kids were always so excited to see the bus coming,” she said.

“It was like a field trip that came to them. It was a great educational opportunity for young kids in out-of-the-way places. It’s so sad to see the program terminated.”

A press release from CFL stated that the organization is “sad to report” that it has been determined that its Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus has serious mechanical issues and is no lower road worthy.

“The board of directors of CFL has discussed the fate of the Books ‘n’ Bubbles program and after serious consideration they have reluctantly concluded that the agency cannot be a lead in reinstating this mobile resource going forward,” the press release stated.

“We thank all of our community stakeholders and funders for their consistent effort in keeping the wheels rolling over eight years and making this important resource available to children and families in Cowichan.”

The Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus grew out of a need to reach outlying and isolated communities to provide early learning and literacy support for young children up to six years old and their families.

Modelled after Oceanside’s WOW Bus, a 41-foot Bluebird school bus was transformed into a unique and exciting mobile resource centre for little people.

The initial refit removed all but two seats, installed cabinetry, a sink and power outlets, a heater and a welcoming reading circle for stories and activities.

The onboard Strong Start BC Outreach program provided books and toys, games and puzzles, and crafts and supplies as the bus visited Penelakut First Nation, Malahat First Nation, Lake Cowichan, Crofton, and the Duncan Mall and Cairnsmore areas of Duncan.

A skilled early childhood educator and a program-support person delivered the program to approximately 100 children and 75 parents or caregivers who visited the Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus each week.

“The bus was instrumental in building strong cultural bridges and introducing families to the Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus as a safe and welcoming social and educational resource,” the press release said.

“We are proud of our staff for their remarkable work in this area.”