Laketown Ranch tops up food bank funds for Cowichan Lake

The grand total of the donation drive was $5,050.

It’s a happy dad when big cheques arrive at the Lake Cowichan food bank. Betty Sanddar, Cindy Vaast, Katherine Worsley, gratefully accept the money from Chance Adams of Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society raised more than $5,000 for the Lake Cowichan Food Bank during its two-day donation drive just before Christmas. Every person who donated $75 or more received two Thursday night tickets to Sunfest 2018.

In addition, Laketown Ranch matched the first 10 donations, totalling $1,975.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., Lake Cowichan Food Bank staff and volunteers and Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society representatives came to The Lake Cowichan Food Bank at #105 – 205 South Shore Rd. to present the cheque.

“We are amazed by the generosity of our community. Thank you to everyone who donated to this essential organization that helps so many people in need,” said Greg Adams, owner of Laketown Ranch and Wideglide Entertainment, the company that produces Sunfest and Laketown Rock.

Katherine Worsley of the food bank said she was sure the overall community would have donated even more, if only there had not been a power failure during the fund drive.



