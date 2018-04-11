Lake Cowichan RCMP seeking help identifying thieves

Lake Cowichan RCMP need help identifying suspect(s) involved in a break and enter to the Fields department store on South Shore Road sometime overnight Friday, April 6 and into the early morning hours of April 7.

“If anyone has any information about this crime or remembers seeing anything suspicious they believe may be relevant to this investigation they are encouraged to call police. This is likely not the first time that these suspect(s) have engaged in this type of activity,” said Lake Cowichan RCMP spokesman Cpl. Rory Gonҫalves in a media release. “Crimes of these nature impact the community at large and suspect(s) will often continue to target other businesses until they are caught.”

It’s believed that the thieve(s) parked a vehicle in the municipal offices parking lot next to Fields, loaded it up with items from the store and then made their gettaway.

Those with information related to this or any other crime in Lake Cowichan are encouraged to visit the detachment at 70 Stanley Rd., to call 250-749-666 during regular business hours or, for those who would rather remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).