It’s very easy to see that more and more homeowners in Lake Cowichan are seniors. (Submitted)

Lake Cowichan population getting older, statement shows

Since 2008, the number of HOG claims for persons over 65 have increased to 43 per cent of the claims

Lake Cowichan’s year end financial report on its budget for 2017 shows one thing beyond doubt.

The town’s population is aging noticeably.

According to a report from town CAO Joe Fernandez, “The town office processed a total of 1,080 home owner grants in 2017 (up from 1,044 in 2016 and 1,010 in 2015). Since 2008, the number of HOG claims for persons over 65 have increased from 32 per cent to 43 per cent of the claims. During this period the number of claims for persons 65 and under have decreased by 11 per cent (from 68 per cent to 57 per cent.)

But there were other items of note in the lengthy statement.

“Lakeview Park Campground will end the year in a surplus balance, although additional expenses for 2017 may still be outstanding,” he said.

The sometimes-controversial Cowichan Lake Education Centre, however, “is currently showing a loss. The loss will be higher than presented in these statements due to outstanding payables, and the loss will be greater than budgeted,” according to Fernandez.


Most Read