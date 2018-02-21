Lake Cowichan police, town, firefighters working on squatter problem

Derelict or boarded up buildings are leading officials to take a team approach to solutions

What to do if squatters move into derelict buildings is a problem facing police, fire and town offiicals. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Concerns about squatters living in derelict buildings and the possibility of criminal activity connected with them have led Lake Cowichan Mounties to take action.

Sgt. Stuart Foster said Feb. 14 about a property on Eldred Road that and his detachment are on it. A Lake Cowichan resident phoned the Lake Cowichan Gazette about his concerns.

“There’s been no real file on that specific property until now,” Foster said. “But I’ve created a sort of a team with the Town of Lake Cowichan bylaws enforcement, the fire department, and the building inspector. And there are a number of properties that kind of fill this bill. So, I’m going to hopefully get that addressed.”

Recently, Lake Cowichan town council learned that another property, this time on North Shore Road, had drawn the attention of authorities, and led an exasperated fire chief to complain of the danger of sending his firefighters into a building where there could be used needles lying about.



lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter