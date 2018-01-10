Lake Cowichan plans to ‘paint the town red’ to welcome Hometown Hockey to the Valley

Rogers Hometown Hockey events will be centered in Duncan but Lake Cowichan still will join the fun

Putting up the Hometown Hockey banners is part of the preparation. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

With Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to the Cowichan Valley on Jan. 20-21, the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena is hosting a kick-off event on Friday, Jan. 19.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cowichan Lake Recreation, Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Cowichan Sr. Lakers ares inviting everyone to “paint the town red”.

So, get out your favourite red sweater, hoodie, coat, mittens, scarf, or tuque and skate with free skate rentals.

Adults and children can join arena staff at a free skate and a free hockey-themed arts and crafts table, purchase a red bear T-shirt from the Chamber volunteer or purchase your dinner from the concession which will be selling puck burgers, puck cakes along with regular fare.

If you wear some red clothing, you’ll get a free hot chocolate.

From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., stay for the Cowichan Lakers Adult Rec hockey game and cheer on the local guys.

The half-time show will feature a “Huck a Red Stuffie” 50/50 contest sponsored by the Lake Cowichan Lakers. Bring along a red stuffie and purchase the right to huck it on the ice or buy one for $2. The person hucking the their stuffie closest to the mark will receive half the pot. Proceeds from this 50/50 will be donated to the Lake Cowichan food bank.

The red stuffies will be swept up and donated to the children’s hospital ward in time for Valentine’s Day.

***

Meanwhile, the Chamber has been collecting red scarves and they were put up around town on Friday.

Once the Hometown Hockey event is over, these scarves will be donated to people in need of them.

Businesses and residents along Lake Cowichan’s main street to the arena have also been asked to decorate their stores or homes with hockey paraphernalia such as hockey jerseys, hockey sticks, and hockey gear, and keep Christmas lights up or add lots of red.