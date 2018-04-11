Lake Cowichan minor hockey ends season by handing out lots of awards

It was a big day March 25 for Lake Cowichan and District Minor Hockey as the group held their annual awards celebration.

Players at all levels were honoured, from the youngest to those ‘aging out’ of minor hockey. In addition, coaches, officials and volunteers also received the thanks of the organization and the crowd.

The 2018-2019 LCDMHA executive includes: President- Todd Vaughan; First Vice President – Jenny Fawcett; Second Vice President – Glen Callihoo; Secretary- Roxanne Garnett; Treasurer – Debbie Longbottom; One Year Directors – Trish Goski, Erik Andersen, Janice Shand; Two Year Directors – Kim Hartshorn, Ashley DeGraaf, and Sally Brown.

Those leaving the executive: Jodi Hieta, Dayna Haddon, and Kate Nahirnick were given the organization’s thanks for their hard work.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Awards night is a special event for players, coaches, and parents. (Submitted)

Bernadette and Mark Knowles enjoy the awards night with their grandkids, Waylon and Aibhne Gilmore. (Submitted)

Awards night means a chance on stage for every team. (Submitted)

Players of all ages are celebrated at Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s Awards Night. (Submitted)

Older players have been there before but there’s still something very special about awards night. (Submitted)

Bantam Player of the Year, and the one who showed the most heart, is Curtis Baird. (Submitted)

Previous story
Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

Just Posted

Business notes: Gourmet Gardens now offers Saturday brunch

They include crepes, pancakes, eggs Benedict and the old traditional bacon and eggs.

Volunteers heart of Cowichan community

April 15-21 marks National Volunteer Week in Canada

Lake Cowichan RCMP seeking help identifying thieves

It’s believed that the thieve(s) parked a vehicle in the municipal offices parking lot next to Fields

Local athletes close to podium at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Cowichan-connected athletes place fourth in triathlon and swimming events

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

Most Read