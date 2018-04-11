Lake Cowichan firefighters, midgets remember Humboldt at annual hockey matchup

Dept. 4th Lt. Monroe Grobe hands over the food collected and a cheque for $759.90, which was the funds raised from the boot drive and the 50/50 at the game to Betty Sanddar. (Submitted)

It started out as a fundraiser for the foodbank but also included vigil for Saskatchewan hockey team

Lake Cowichan fire department met the Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey midgets for their annual Foodbank Fundraiser game on April 8 at the Lake Cowichan arena.

Although this is a fun event for all concerned, it started with a moment of silence this year so the players and crowd could remember the Humboldt hockey team tragedy that shocked the country only days before. Players gathered in a circle at centre ice during the solemn moment before the game got underway.

It was a good night out for everyone, with plenty of goals and the firefighters winning by a 7-5 score.

Bags of food and a cash donation of $759.90, which included the funds raised from a boot drive and the 50/50 draw held at the game, were handed over to the Lake Cowichan foodbank later.