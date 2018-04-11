Lake Cowichan firefighters, midgets remember Humboldt at annual hockey matchup

It started out as a fundraiser for the foodbank but also included vigil for Saskatchewan hockey team

Dept. 4th Lt. Monroe Grobe hands over the food collected and a cheque for $759.90, which was the funds raised from the boot drive and the 50/50 at the game to Betty Sanddar. (Submitted)

Lake Cowichan fire department met the Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey midgets for their annual Foodbank Fundraiser game on April 8 at the Lake Cowichan arena.

Although this is a fun event for all concerned, it started with a moment of silence this year so the players and crowd could remember the Humboldt hockey team tragedy that shocked the country only days before. Players gathered in a circle at centre ice during the solemn moment before the game got underway.

It was a good night out for everyone, with plenty of goals and the firefighters winning by a 7-5 score.

Bags of food and a cash donation of $759.90, which included the funds raised from a boot drive and the 50/50 draw held at the game, were handed over to the Lake Cowichan foodbank later.

